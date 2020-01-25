Mourinho points finger of blame in Eriksen transfer saga

Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho has bemoaned Inter Milan's behaviour in their pursuit of Christian Eriksen and cast doubt on Danny Rose's future at Tottenham.

Eriksen was left out of Tottenham’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Southampton on Saturday, despite travelling to St Mary’s, and is set to travel to Italy early next week for a medical.

The end-game of a long and drawn-out saga looks to be on the horizon, but Mourinho is not happy at how other clubs have conducted themselves.

Inter have been chasing the Denmark international for most of the January transfer window, while there has been speculation about his future ever since he said he wanted to leave Spurs in the summer.

Eriksen was previously thought to be holding out for a move to Real Madrid but with that not forthcoming, he is poised to link up with ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte in Italy.

His absence from the side which drew 1-1 at Southampton seems telling, but it has left Mourinho with a nasty taste.

“I just want to say that this situation shouldn’t happen on the 25th of January,” said Mourinho, after watching his Tottenham side draw 1-1 at Southampton.

“And it is not Tottenham’s fault that on the 25th of January we are in the situation.”

The Portuguese was also asked about the future of Rose, who was also not included in the squad at Saints amid reported interest from Newcastle.

The England international hasn’t been involved in Tottenham’s last three matches now, despite being available, and with his contract having less than 18 months left to run, he could be another big name that leaves the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month.

Mourinho confirmed the left-back was not injured but remains coy on the prospect of selling Rose.

When asked why Rose hadn’t played at Southampton and if he would be leaving Spurs, Mourinho replied: “I don’t know. I don’t know. Not injured. My decision (to leave him out). My decision is based on performance and based on my analysis. Nothing else really.”