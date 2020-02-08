Rose hits out at Mourinho for lack of chances

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has hit out at manager Jose Mourinho, saying he was not given the same chances as other were to prove himself.

Rose secured a move away from Tottenham during the transfer window in January after he joined Newcastle on loan until the end of the season and he is hoping for regular football under Steve Bruce, something he believes he would not have got under Jose Mourinho at Spurs.

“I do feel I wasn’t given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline,” the left-back told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I did want to play for him.”

Rose made 16 appearances for the club before Mourinho came to Spurs but only five after his arrival in late November and he says he realised after around a month he was not going to get a game and needed to move on.

“I knew after a month [of Mourinho joining] I was never going to play,” Rose added. “It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn’t going to play.

“It’s not worked out, but full respect to him and what he’s doing at the club. He took over with the club 12 points adrift of Chelsea [now in fourth place] and now it’s four.

“I have to be honest, I thought I would continue playing.”

🗣 “I miss the old White Hart Lane. We finally made it a fortress and then it was just gone.” Danny Rose on the last few years at Tottenham Hotspur, the loss of Kyle Walker and failing to win the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino. #THFC pic.twitter.com/AFFt9qfRfH — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) February 7, 2020

It is not the first time Rose has been at loggerheads with the powers that be at Spurs and his departure was not a shock as, in the summer, he was left out of the club’s pre-season Asia tour so he could find a new club.

There is no word of a deal being in place for him to stay at St James’s Park at the end of the current loan but a future at Spurs appears unlikely, especially if Mourinho remains at the helm.