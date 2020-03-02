Time for Tottenham to plan for next season

Tottenham Hotspur

While it is only March, Tottenham fans might have to forget about Champions League football this season after a miserable few weeks.

The top four is by no means unreachable, but Jose Mourinho’s team have struggled of late, and the mood in the camp is bound to be low.

Everyone at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium seems to be going wrong, with the club losing their last three matches.

While rivals Manchester City were winning at Wembley on Sunday in the EFL Cup final, Tottenham’s players were left licking their wounds after yet another defeat.

Spurs opened the scoring through Steven Bergwijn before Matt Doherty grabbed an equaliser. Serge Aurier then scored a sensational goal to restore the lead, but Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez both fired home to ensure Wolves secured all three points.

While Spurs showed plenty of fight and determination, they still lacked a spark in the final third without the injured duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

Mourinho’s side had previously lost to RB Leipzig in the Champions League and rivals Chelsea in the Premier League, and there is a real chance they miss out on the top four this season.

In fact, after dropping down to seventh, they could even miss out on the top five with Wolves, Manchester United and Sheffield United all in better form.

The Blades also have a game in hand on Spurs, and the mood cannot be good inside the dressing room at the minute.

Mourinho has had it tough so far in north London, with injuries derailing all of his plans.

As well as Kane and Son, Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko have been out, while Ryan Sessegnon has barely got going since his summer switch from Fulham.

Spurs will have feel their upcoming FA Cup clash with Norwich City offers them a fresh start, and it is their only realistic chance of silverware this season.

A top-four finish now looks unlikely, and Spurs’ squad need to do all they can to get their hands on a trophy.

Without their star forwards though, that will be very difficult, and most clubs would also struggle in similar circumstances.

However, their rivals may have taken the chance to strengthen in the January transfer window, and that has ultimately been the club’s downfall this season.

Spurs need to learn their lessons and get rid of any players that want out. A fresh start can sometimes be risky, but it looks like Mourinho’s troops would benefit from several new faces.