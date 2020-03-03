Mourinho rules out huge Spurs overhaul

Tottenham Hotspur

Share







Jose Mourinho is keen to improve his Tottenham squad this summer but has ruled out a complete overhaul.

Mourinho has said several times recently that he cannot wait for this season to end as he tries to put his own stamp on the Spurs squad, but he has ruled out overseeing huge changes when the transfer window reopens.

With injuries to key men Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min disrupting his plans, the Portuguese has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks as Spurs’ results have suffered.

Spurs have lost their last three games in all competitions and now sit seventh in the Premier League, although they’re only two points behind fifth-placed Manchester United as the race for the European places this season intensifies.

There are likely to be comings and goings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer but Mourinho says for a number of reasons he won’t be making drastic changes.

He said: “Massive changes? No. Not massive changes. First of all because that is not what we think we need. Secondly because of the profile of the club. Third because of what the market is and year after year after year is more difficult.

“So I am not thinking of an overhaul. Of course we need to make our squad better, that is obvious.”

Mourinho is renowned for winning silverware and guided Chelsea to three Premier League titles, while he also won the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan and picked up the Europa League and EFL Cup while in charge at United.

The FA Cup looks like Spurs’ best chance of a trophy this season ahead of a fifth-round tie against Norwich City on Wednesday, but the Portguese coach says he would not consider the campaign a failure if he didn’t win anything.

He added: “No. Because I come in mid-season, because I come with the train midway, because of so many difficult circumstances I wouldn’t feel it at all.”