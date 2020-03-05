Has the time come for Kane to move on from Tottenham?

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane is reported to be eyeing a move to Manchester United and the time could have come for him to move on.

The Tottenham strike ace is currently battling his way back to full fitness after suffering a serious hamstring injury, but that is not stopping speculation that he could soon be heading for the Spurs exit door, with United keen to do a deal.

United’s need and desire to sign a new world-class striker has been well documented and they look sure to step up their efforts to land one when the window opens again in the summer.

Reds legend Roy Keane quipped ‘just go get Harry Kane’ when debating United’s striker issues while working as a TV pundit for Sky Sports, and it seems as though his former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have taken note.

Getting Kane away from Spurs will be easier said than done. Spurs supremo Daniel Levy will do all he can to keep hold. The fact that Kane has also never pushed for a move is no doubt one of the main reasons he still remains a Tottenham player.

Harry Kane will consider his future in the summer with Tottenham's season hanging in the balance #thfc https://t.co/hSHatJAoSv — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) March 4, 2020

Top clubs will have tried to sign him already, but he has stayed put, mainly because he wanted to. However, that could be about to change.

A lot has happened since Tottenham lost the Champions League to Liverpool at the end of last season. Mauricio Pochettino, such an influential figure for Kane has moved on, and all is not particularly rosy in the Spurs garden at the moment.

The jury is completely out regards what direction Tottenham are moving in under Jose Mourinho and Kane could be thinking a move away might be necessary if he is to win the silverware he will no doubt crave.

Could he win it with Tottenham? Possibly not, there is a feeling that ship may have sailed, and their best chance was under Pochettino before things turned sour.

It has been claimed that Kane has no interest in signing a new deal. If true, it is a clear and obvious sign that he no longer sees his future with Spurs and is looking to move on.

You also feel, if he is to get the big move, the clock is ticking and he will need to do it sooner rather than later as he is not getting any younger.

There will be no shortage of interest and the likes of Real Madrid will no doubt be interested. However, United could be the likeliest option and if he does push for a move, Spurs could be backed into a corner and forced to sell if the price is big enough.

Some will argue that a move to United would be a sideward step, but the fact remains United are one of the biggest hitters in world football and look ready to spend big again in an attempt to get back to the top.

Such a project would get Kane excited and offer him a fresh start and fresh chance to win top honours before it is too late. With that in mind it is no surprise to see reports suggesting he would consider a switch to Old Trafford this summer.