Mourinho vowing to add summer balance to Spurs squad

Tottenham Hotspur

Share







Jose Mourinho has vowed to use the summer transfer window to ensure Tottenham have a more “balanced” squad next season.

Spurs have been hit by major injury issues throughout the campaign, but the combined absence of forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min has highlighted the imbalance in their squad.

Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso have all had to pick up the slack and as a result are suffering from fatigue.

Such are their lack of options Mourinho had claimed he would have to prioritise either their game at Burnley on Saturday or Tuesday’s Champions League clash at RB Leipzig.

He has since backed down but is not prepared to find himself in a similar position next term.

Jose Mourinho knows Tottenham must balance squad with transfers to avoid repeat of injury crisis https://t.co/PsWclzGIKQ — Sports News & Bets (@roundclocksport) March 7, 2020

He said: “We know that we have to build a squad more balanced for next season, because we don’t believe that the same situation is going to happen but in football anything is possible and you have to be ready to cope with these unpredictable things.

“So we know everything. We need to give a different shape to the squad to be ready for these unexpected things that happen to us, but we all know that we have to try to win on Saturday and we have to try to win on Tuesday.

“Obviously people are tired of listening to it, but the run of injuries this club had this season, starting with Hugo (Lloris) and ending with Sonny, is something really crazy.”

Despite their ongoing injury issues, Spurs can move to within two points of Chelsea in fourth place if they secure three points against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday evening.

Burnley could leapfrog the north Londoners should they come out on top and Sean Dyche’s side remain in the pack chasing European football next season.