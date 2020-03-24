Spurs boss Mourinho to target out-of-contract players

With Champions League football not assured for Tottenham Hotspur, Jose Mourinho may be forced to look to free transfers to bolster his squad.

With the Premier League season on lockdown, Spurs currently occupy eighth position in the standings, four points behind Manchester United in fifth and a further three adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Tottenham are desperate to qualify for next season’s Champions League after being knocked out of this year’s competition by RB Leipzig at the last-16 stage and, depending on whether Manchester City’s two-year European ban is overturned, fifth position could be enough to see this happen.

However, with several teams battling to make Europe’s elite tournament, there is no guarantee Spurs will get the job done and this could have implications on how much money Mourinho is given to spend in the summer.

Chairman Daniel Levy will reportedly tighten the purse strings if there is no Champions League football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and that may mean the former Manchester United boss will have to look at the free agents on offer.

We have taken a look at some of the best options available to Spurs.

Olivier Giroud

Spurs have needed attacking reinforcements for the past few seasons with so much pressure and responsibility on England international Harry Kane, and Chelsea striker Giroud would be a great addition to Mourinho’s squad.

The France international has plenty of Premier League experience, having also played for Arsenal, and he was the Europa’s League top goalscorer last season as the Blues defeated the Gunners in the final.

At 33 years of age, Giroud would prefer to stay in the London area and the short trip to Spurs could be a match made in heaven.

Dries Mertens

One of the hottest free agents this summer will be Napoli star Mertens. The 32-year-old forward’s versatility makes him an attractive proposition, as he is able to play through the middle and out wide, while his eye for goal is a great weapon in his arsenal.

The Belgium international has scored 121 goals for the Italian outfit, leaving him as the club’s all-time joint-top goalscorer alongside Marek Hamsik, and he would be a valuable addition to any of the top teams in Europe.

Adam Lallana

England international Lallana has had a frustrating few years with injury but there is set to be huge interest in his services this summer when he leaves Liverpool, with the likes of Leicester City and Everton keeping tabs on his situation.

When fit and available, the 31-year-old has shown he still has a lot to give and he would definitely be worth a punt for Spurs if they can get him tied down to a pay-as-you-play contract.

Thomas Meunier

One area Spurs are lacking in right now is defence and Mourinho will be hoping to add to this department in the summer. Looking at the free agent options, Paris Saint-Germain full-back Meunier stands out from the rest.

The Belgium international has never really settled at PSG since arriving from Club Brugge in 2016, but his talent is unquestionable and Tottenham would not be going far wrong if they snapped him up on a free.

Spurs might have to move fast if they want Meunier though as he has recently been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund.