Break offers trio a chance for further 2019-20 Premier League action

Tottenham Hotspur

The unwelcome break in football has been tough to take but it has allowed some Premier League stars to get back fit before the season’s hopeful resumption.

We take a look at three exciting attacking players who can now be expected to help out their respective clubs for the business end of the campaign.

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Manager Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham have had a torrid time with injuries this season and the loss of England captain Harry Kane has been the biggest blow.

Spurs’ hopes of securing Champions League football for next term have been dented in recent weeks as they sit down in eighth place in the Premier League table with seven points between themselves and fourth-place Chelsea.

Manchester City’s ban, if upheld, from European competitions for the next two years would mean the top five secure Champions League football.

Spurs at present are just four points behind fifth-place Manchester United.

Love being back on the grass with a ball at my feet 😍💪 pic.twitter.com/9b8klAmFmw — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 9, 2020

A return for Kane would come as a massive boost to Mourinho as the north London outfit look to battle their way back into the top five.

Kane has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury on January 1, and ,since undergoing surgery, the striker has been on the road to recovery.

The current break means time is now on Kane’s side and the 26-year-old should be fit and ready for the first Premier League game back for Tottenham, whenever that may be.

David Brooks (Bournemouth)

Wales international David Brooks was a standout performer form Bournemouth last season and boy have the Cherries missed him on the field this season.

The 22-year-old was expected to kick on this season, but a serious ankle injury sustained in pre-season has ruined his 2019-20 campaign.

Brooks fell awkwardly on his ankle during the pre-season encounter with Championship side Brentford and has had two operations since to try and correct the problem.

It means the former Sheffield United winger hasn’t kicked a ball in anger this campaign and the Cherries have sorely missed him as they sit down in 18th place in the Premier League table, level on points with 17th-placed Watford but with a slightly worse goal difference.

However, Brooks has been making good progress with his recovery and with the season expected to be pushed back into the summer, the Welshman could be the key to helping the Cherries avoid the dreaded drop down into the Championship.

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Another man who could be tasked with being the saviour for their club is Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

The Scotland international was making waves for both club and country earlier this season before he suffered a fractured ankle on December 21.

McGinn has been forced to watch from the sidelines as Villa reached the final of the Carabao Cup, while also struggling for Premier League survival.

The former Hibernian playmaker, who was key in helping Villa secure promotion via the play-offs last season, was pushing for a return before the enforced break in the season.

However, the extra time off will ensure McGinn is fully over the ankle injury and he too could have a massive impact on Villa’s fate this term.