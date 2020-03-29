Spurs duo Bergwijn and Son head home for personal reasons

Spurs have permitted Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn to return to their home countries amid the Premier League hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tottenham have allowed the duo to head back to South Korea and the Netherlands respectively with Bergwijn particularly keen to be with his partner for the birth of their child.

A club statement on Sunday read: “The club has given permission for both Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn to return to their home countries.

“Sonny has flown back to South Korea for personal reasons, while Steven has travelled to the Netherlands ahead of the impending birth of his child.

“Both players will continue their individual rehabilitation and training programmes during their time away.”

Son, who is also returning to Seoul for personal reasons, has been out of action since fracturing his right arm on February 16 against Aston Villa.

Bergwijn is also coming back from an ankle injury, described as “significant”, that he picked up at Burnley earlier this month.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho had said he expected both players to miss the rest of the season.

However, with the end date of the campaign now unclear because of the enforced break, there may be a chance for one or both to play some part upon football’s resumption.

The Premier League’s current scheduled return of not before April 30 is likely to be formally extended soon with the latest indication from the government being that the UK lockdown could last until June.

Meanwhile, Corriere Dello Sport claim Spurs are keen on Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Uruguayan can operate as a box-to-box midfielder or as a number 10 and is said to be valued by Inter at £18million.