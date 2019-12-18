Will the transfer window be pointless for Watford?

Watford

Watford are six points adrift at the foot of the Premier League table and staring relegation in the face, so should they recruit in January?

The odds of survival are not in the Hornets’ favour as only three teams bottom of the Premier League table on Christmas Day have stayed up.

But they are not without a chance and fans will hope new manager Nigel Pearson can pull off another famous escape to rival the one he achieved at Leicester City.

The Foxes went on to win the Premier League the following season under Claudio Ranieri and, while that seems highly unlikely to happen at Vicarage Road, it is not yet all doom and gloom, despite their precarious position.

Watford’s only top-flight victory came away at Norwich City on November 8, while they drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace on December 7, but five defeats from seven games have left them in the mire.

The January transfer window is seen as an opportunity to bolster a squad – more for the so-called smaller clubs – as the top stars are not usually available.

However, it will be tough for Watford as many players will not want to join a club seen as sinking ship and with the prospect of Championship football next term.

Royal Antwerp’s Aurelio But has once again been linked but so have Wolves, Southampton and Leicester City.

It is clear from that list which will be the more attractive prospect for the 22-year-old right-back and the chances of Pearson landing the youngster seem remote.

It remains to be seen it the Watford money men do release funds to strengthen in the new year, as there is just a small chance of avoiding the drop and those brought in to help a relegation battle would not necessarily be right for next season’s promotion push – if one was needed.

The new man will doubtless want a few fresh faces before the window closes at the end of next month but has already alluded to the fact it is down to the players he has to get themselves out of trouble.

There are talented players wearing yellow and black this season but the departure of Javi Gracia as manager and ludicrous decision to reappoint Quique Sanchez Flores has made it that much harder to beat the drop.

The season is not a write-off just yet but it would be major surprise to see many new players in the squad in January.