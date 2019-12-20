Pearson calls for patience with Pedro

Manager Nigel Pearson has issued a warning to Watford fans not to expect instant results from 18-year-old forward Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian met Pearson and the Hornets squad on Thursday morning after completing a much-anticipated move from Fluminense, which was agreed in October 2018.

Pedro is likely to be introduced at Vicarage Road ahead of Sunday’s clash with Manchester United, but is unable to make his debut and aid the club in their Premier League relegation battle until January.

Pearson, who is set to take charge of his first home game since succeeding the sacked Quique Sanchez Flores, is eager to prevent the new recruit being burdened by expectation.

“Hopefully he will have a positive impact,” Pearson told the club website. “It’s important for him to settle in and it’s important we don’t heap too much pressure on a player of such young years.

“We know he is keen to get started and I’m sure he’ll get a warm welcome and get support from the players and the club. Let’s concentrate on the first-team squad who need to go out and find results in the meantime.”

Pedro, who has joined the Hornets from the same Rio-based club as former player Richarlison, will undergo a series of medical tests before he is integrated into the squad.

His first appearance could come in the FA Cup third-round tie against League One club Tranmere on January 4.

For the moment, Pearson is focused on Saturday’s Premier League clash when United head to Vicarage Road.

The new Hornets boss knows it will be a big challenge ahead and hopes his players will be able to give the home fans something to cheer.

Pearson said: “They’ve got quality, players who are capable of being match-winners, but the most important thing for us is to raise our own level of performance, to find a level of consistency that will generate a better feeling within the fanbase.”

The Hornets will be desperate to cause an upset at the weekend, as they find themselves six points from safety ahead of the clash with the Red Devils.