Watford v Manchester United Team News

Watford

Share







Nigel Pearson will be looking to cause an upset in his first home game as Watford boss when the Hornets welcome Manchester United to Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Bottom club Watford begin the weekend six points from safety after recording just one league win all season.

Former Leicester, Hull and Derby boss Pearson is undergoing a baptism of fire in Hertfordshire, with the visit of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United side coming hot on the heels of a 2-0 defeat at runaway leaders Liverpool.

Watford impressed in spells at Anfield and, on another day, could have got something from the game after squandering chances.

The 56-year-old Pearson is braced for another stiff test of his struggling team’s abilities.

“There were lots of aspects that were very, very positive (last week) and we have to build on them,” he said. “We have to convert our chances and that’s something everyone in the club is aware of. It will be another difficult game.”

Adam Masina and Roberto Pereyra should be in contention to feature after minor problems kept them sidelined at Anfield.

Jose Holebas remains unavailable along with long-term absentees Tom Cleverley, Danny Welbeck, Sebastian Prodl and Daryl Janmaat.

https://twitter.com/WatfordFC/status/1207692314707144706

As for the visitors on Saturday, France midfielder Paul Pogba is set to miss out again after falling sick.

There has been speculation the former Juventus star might have played his last game for United, with rumours of a move to Real Madrid next month not going away.

Elsewhere for the Red Devils, Diogo Dalot is pushing for a return along with Marcos Rojo, but Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah remain sidelined.

United, despite some poor results this season, only find themselves four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table.