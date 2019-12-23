Hornets defender in demand as French and Spanish clubs face transfer battle

Watford defender Dimitri Foulquier is wanted back by his former club Granada as reports in France also claim there is interest in him from Nantes.

Granada are reportedly pushing to get the 26-year-old back in the January transfer window and they could have chance if Watford head coach Nigel Pearson decides he can do without Foulquier.

The Sarcelles-born right-back or right wing-back enjoyed a relatively successful three and a half seasons with the La Liga club between 2014-2017, only leaving after the club were relegated to the Segunda Division.

But Granada have now returned to the Spanish top flight and, according to local newspaper Ideal Digital, want Foulquier back to bolster their chances of a top-half finish.

Reports in France have also indicated a rival interest from Ligue 1 outfit Nantes.

In fact, newspaper Ouest France stated this weekend that Foulquier was close to signing at their Stade de la Beaujoire.

The report states that the Under-20 world champion with France back in 2013, has ‘wandered well’ in a career that has taken him through Granada, Watford, Strasbourg and Getafe.

This season, however, Foulquier has only appeared in three Premier League games with the Hornets, only one of which as a starting player.

Unfortunately for him, that solitary start came in the 8-0 away thrashing at Manchester City – which was Quique Sanchez Flores’ second match in charge of his ill-fated second spell at the helm.

Nantes are set to offer Foulquier an opportunity to revive his career, something that may not be possible now under Pearson.

The new Watford boss did include the Guadeloupe international in his matchday squad for the trip to Liverpool last week, but left him out of the 18-man party for the visit of Manchester United on Sunday.

His chances will probably be limited even further when Daryl Janmaat returns from injury, so a January exit could suit all parties.