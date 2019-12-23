Hughes urges Watford to kick on

Watford midfielder Will Hughes has stressed the importance of building on Sunday’s victory over Manchester United.

United fell to a 2-0 defeat at Watford as Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney struck in the second half at Vicarage Road.

It earned Watford their second win of the 2019-20 campaign, having beaten Norwich on November 8, but they are still six points from safety.

After downing the Canaries last month, Watford failed to build any momentum as they lost their next outing 3-0 at home to Burnley.

Indeed, they went on a three-match losing streak, scoring just once, and became further mired in a relegation scrap.

Many have suggested that Watford, who reached the FA Cup final last season, have too much quality to go done but it is now up to the squad to prove it.

Hughes is under no illusions as to the enormity of the task ahead and has challenged his teammates to use Sunday’s win as a platform as they gear up for a busy week of Premier League football.

A trip to fifth-placed Sheffield United is next on the agenda for the Hornets on Boxing Day before they welcome Aston Villa to Hertfordshire on December 28.

Hughes said: “A few weeks ago we beat Norwich and thought that was the start and we didn’t progress form that so we need to knuckle down.

“It’s just three points at the end of the day, we’re still bottom of the league so we need to go to Sheffield on Boxing Day and give them a good go as well. We have to take each game as it comes, we can’t take our foot off the pedal now.”

Uncertainty in the dugout has clearly been a major issue this season but Nigel Pearson’s appointment on December 6 appears to have brought some much-needed stability to the club.

Several Watford players have already praised his impact on the training ground and they will hope that positivity can drive them forward.