Pearson hints at Deeney rest

Watford

Nigel Pearson has hinted Watford captain Troy Deeney could be protected during a hectic festive period during which the Hornets play three times in seven days.

It begins with the Premier League’s bottom club travelling to Sheffield United on Boxing Day before they host fellow relegation-battlers Aston Villa on December 28.

Wolves then visit Vicarage Road on January 1 and 31-year-old Deeney, who returned from a knee injury a month ago, may find himself among the substitutes at Bramall Lane.

At least one change will be on the cards at Bramall Lane as Abdoulaye Doucoure is serving a one-match ban and therefore misses the clash with the Blades.

“I want us to have a very strong team ethic. We are in a difficult situation but we have to be able to keep our composure and do enough ourselves. It sounds very simple but I like to keep it simple.” The boss' methods are clear 💪#SHUWAT 🔜 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 25, 2019

Further changes are inevitable and Pearson admits that Deeney is one of the players they are having to manage with such a hectic schedule on the cards.

It is a crucial period for the Hornets and a flurry of good results would boost their hopes of pulling off the great escape.

“What is important is that we go into this run of fixtures and prioritise,” Pearson said. “We want to win as many as we can, clearly, but this is where the squad ethic really comes into its own and we will probably need to make changes – some forced and some we just decide to freshen it up.”

Pearson did add he had no complaints about the schedule over Christmas, saying it was “tradition”, but it does bring its issues with so many games coming thick and fast.

Forward Deeney helped Watford to an impressive and much-needed home win over Manchester United on Sunday and it is a platform to build on.

Afterwards Deeney dismissed talk of pressure being on him to score goals to take the Hornets out of the bottom three, but there is no doubt the club will be relying heavily on him as they look to avoid the drop.