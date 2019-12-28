Deeney’s personal delight at downing Villa

Birmingham-born Troy Deeney has admitted his two-goal salvo against Aston Villa felt particularly sweet on Saturday.

The Hornets brushed their fellow relegation rivals aside at Vicarage Road as they sealed a dominant 3-0 win.

Deeney was on target twice, the first time just before half-time and then with an expertly-taken penalty after the break when he had been barged over in the penalty area by Douglas Luiz.

Ismaila Sarr added a third for Nigel Pearson’s side as Villa faded, even though they had an extra man following the sending off of Adrian Mariappa on 57 minutes.

Deeney was key to the victory and the Birmingham City supporter admitted afterwards scoring against Villa gives him extra pleasure.

He said: “It’s been a whirlwind of a week. Playing Villa is always special for me. It’s been great and it’s one for the fans.”

Deeney’s typical all-action performance was symptomatic of Watford’s overall display as they out-fought and out-thought Dean Smith’s side to deservedly claim what could be a vital three points.

The win means the Hornets, who are 19th, have now picked up an impressive seven points from four games since Pearson took charge.

It also takes them to within two points of Villa and now three from safety, with West Ham losing later in the day against Leicester, as the clear improvement under the new boss continues.

Deeney, who now also seems fully fit after a troublesome knee injury kept him out for three months earlier in the season, believes everyone sticking together at Vicarage Road is why they are finally on the up after a dismal start to the campaign.

He added: “The unity of everyone at the club is key.”

Watford are next in action on New Year’s Day when they host Wolves before an FA Cup third-round clash against League One side Tranmere Rovers on January 4.