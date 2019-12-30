Hornets set sights on Milan full-back

Watford have been in contact with AC Milan regarding a potential January move for Ricardo Rodriguez.

The Switzerland international was a regular fixture in the Rossoneri side until the arrival of Stefano Pioli as manager in early October.

Rodriguez has featured just once under Pioli and was hauled off at half-time in the 5-0 defeat at the hands of Atalanta, with Milan trailing by one goal at that point in proceedings.

The San Siro club are keen to offload players in the winter window to fund moves for Pioli’s own targets and reports in Italy claim Watford have been in contact.

Nigel Pearson has overseen a real improvement since he took charge at Vicarage Road and should be handed funds in the winter window in order to boost his options to guide Watford away from trouble.

Watford will face competition for Rodriguez and Napoli are keen to convince the 27-year-old to remain in Serie A.

Former Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso is now in charge at the Stadio San Paolo and hopes to be reunited with Rodriguez.

However, Napoli need to sell before they can buy and that could hand the Hornets the advantage although they may face further rivals for his signature.

There is also likely to be interest from the Bundesliga. Rodriguez spent five years with Wolfsburg prior to his switch to Milan and Borussia Dortmund were said to be keeping tabs on the defender a few months ago.

There could be competition from the Premier League and new Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has been tentatively linked with a move.

However, those rumours could be wide of the mark as the Goodison Park club are well stocked at left-back.

Reports indicate Milan would be willing to listen to offers in the region of £8.5million for the Swiss star.