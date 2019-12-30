Niasse on Hornets’ radar – report

Watford are reportedly one of three clubs keen to sign Lille midfielder Cheikh Niasse in the January transfer window.

While it might have seemed a waste of time to bring in new faces during the winter window a few weeks ago, the Hornets’ recent revival under Nigel Pearson means they now have a genuine chance of beating the drop.

Saturday’s 3-0 home victory over Aston Villa saw the Vicarage Road outfit move to within three points of 17th-placed West Ham and they now seem to have found the confidence lacking in the early part of the campaign.

With that in mind, the boss could be looking to strengthen next month, and RMC are reporting the Hertfordshire club have identified 19-year-old Niasse as someone who could be an asset during the remainder of the season.

The Senegalese youngster, who operates mainly as a defensive midfielder, is yet to make his mark with Lille’s first team, enjoying just 14 minutes of action in 2019-2020, but has made 12 appearances for the reserve side.

It is unknown whether the Ligue 1 outfit will be willing to sell in January and it may be that a loan move with an option to buy outright could be the way to go.

Much will depend on whether Lille see other players depart, with Boubakary Soumare attracting much interest.

His exit would mean Niasse might see more game-time during the second half of the season although a decent offer could tempt them into selling.

Ligue 1 Rennes and Bundesliga club Mainz have also been mentioned in connection with the African starlet but there has been no talk of the sums involved in any possible deal.

The former Boulogne youth player penned a three-year deal with Les Dogues in January 2019 and might be a risky signing given his lack of experience at the top level.