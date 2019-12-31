Shakespeare hails mood in Hornets camp

Craig Shakespeare believes Watford's team ethic is vital as they look to move clear of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Nigel Pearson took over as boss at Vicarage Road earlier this month and, since his appointment, the Hornets have moved off the foot of the table having taken seven points from their last four matches.

Shakespeare, his assistant, took the pre-match press conference ahead of the home clash with Wolves on New Year’s Day as Pearson dealt with a family matter.

And with fixtures coming thick and fast over the festive period, Shakespeare says the whole squad will need to play a part as 19th-placed Watford aim to close the three-point gap to safety.

“The team ethic is vitally important, not just the starting XI but the ones who don’t start because over Christmas they can play a big part,” he said. “The whole club and the culture and the environment that we’re trying to get, and that everyone is buying into, hopefully will stand us in good stead.”

When asked what had changed since Pearson was named as manager, Shakespeare has claimed that structural work when his side don’t have the ball has been important.

However, boosting morale and confidence in the group has been pivotal to the recent change in fortunes.

He added: “For me the biggest words you can use for a team are desire, enthusiasm and drive, and if they show that – these players are decent footballers, they’re in the Premier League and they’ve been recruited because they have ability.

“If the other things aren’t with it then it doesn’t matter how good you are. The team ethic has been very, very big.”

Watford are next in action on New Year’s Day when they play hosts to Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves side who currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League standings.