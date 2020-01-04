Pearson – We got what we deserved

Nigel Pearson says his Watford side got exactly what they deserved when they threw away a 3-0 lead to draw with League One Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup.

The Hornets appeared to be well on their way to the fourth round as they held a comfortable 3-0 advantage at half-time against Rovers. Goals from Tom Dele-Bashiru, Nathaniel Chalobah and Roberto Pereyra had put the visitors well and truly on the back foot but a second-half fightback earned them a replay.

Connor Jennings headed home before Manny Monthe made it 3-2 and then Paul Mullin equalised from the spot after Mason Barrett was brought down by Corey Blackett-Taylor.

Tranmere’s superb response after the break left Pearson to reflect on an ultimately disappointing afternoon but the new boss did not mince his words afterwards and said his players switched off.

He said: “We’ve got to earn the right to be in the next round and we didn’t do that well enough today.”

Pearson, who made nine changes from the side that beat Wolves 2-1, admitted staying in the Premier League is more important than the FA Cup as this unexpected draw halted their recent revival, while he explained making wholesale changes as he felt he could not risk too many first-team players against a side in the relegation zone two divisions below.

He added: “Staying in the Premier League is the priority, of course it is. Today’s game was too much of a risk for many players.”

Watford have been much improved of late since Pearson has come in at Vicarage Road and victories over Manchester United, Aston Villa and the narrow success over Wolves on New Year’s Day means they have moved off the bottom of the table and to within two points of safety.

They now have a trip to Prenton Park to fit into the schedule for the replay, while the league games continue over the next month at Bournemouth (January 12), Tottenham (home, January 18) and Villa (away, January 21).