Watford head to Bournemouth brimming with confidence – Foster

Watford

Share







Watford’s new-found confidence can help them to down struggling Bournemouth on Sunday, according to Ben Foster.

Nigel Pearson has massively improved Watford’s fortunes since being appointed as Quique Sanchez Flores’ successor on December 6.

Watford sat rock-bottom of the standings after parting company with their second manager of the season – Sanchez Flores had come in to replace Javi Gracia on September 7 – and looked destined for the drop.

However, Pearson wasted little time in stopping the rot and Watford have only tasted defeat once in six games across all competitions.

The Hornets’ only loss under Pearson came away to league leaders Liverpool and their fine form has moved them off the foot of the table and to within two points of safety.

Sunday’s trip to Bournemouth is being billed as a relegation six-pointer with the hosts sitting just one place and one point better off.

The form of the two sides couldn’t be further apart, Bournemouth are without a win in four Premier League outings, losing three, and have only won once in their last 11 league encounters.

Bournemouth’s lengthy injury list, which includes the likes of Charlie Daniels, David Brooks, Adam Smith, Nathan Ake and Josh King, will offer further optimism to Watford.

Foster insists his side cannot afford to take anything for granted, considering the number of shocks that have taken place in the top-flight this season, but admits they head to the Vitality Stadium full of confidence.

“In the Premier League you can never say you should win any game,” Foster said.

“You saw the games we’ve already seen this season, I don’t care who you are, there’s so many upsets. As long as we go there and put in the same work rate, the same effort, the same belief, the same tactical things that we’ve been doing under Nigel, we’ve got a chance. We’ve found a way of playing that suits us and we’ve also found our confidence and belief, which is huge for me. It’s half the battle.”