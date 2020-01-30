Watford set for busy transfer finale as Pearson eyes defensive reinforcements

Watford hope to add to their squad before Friday's 11pm transfer deadline as they weigh up deals for Burnley's Ben Gibson and Kristian Pedersen of Birmingham.

The Hornets have also bolstered their attacking options by bringing in Ignacio Pussetto from Udinese in a deal worth in the region of £7million, while 18-year-old centre forward Joao Pedro has arrived at Vicarage Road from Brazilian side Fluminense.

While Watford are being linked with a move for Hertha Berlin forward Davie Selke, it appears improving the defence is the main goal for Pearson in what little time the club have left in this month’s transfer window.

Watford are understood to have tabled a fresh offer for Burnley centre-half Ben Gibson, proposing they take him on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.

The Hertfordshire side have said they will cover all of his £50,000-per-week wages but, so far, Burnley have not been keen to play ball.

Middlesbrough have also had a loan deal rejected for Gibson as they try to re-sign the player they sold to the Clarets for £15million in the summer of 2018.

The 27-year-old has had a miserable time at Turf Moor, managing just one Premier League appearance for ex-Watford boss Sean Dyche’s current side.

It is understood Gibson is keen to move on from Burnley but they would need to get in another defender before allowing him to leave.

Another name supposedly on the radar of Watford is Birmingham left-back Pedersen.

The Vicarage Road club appear to have thrown in the towel on their attempts to sign Tottenham’s Danny Rose on loan and are exploring other avenues, with Pedersen a potential option.

The 25-year-old Dane is valued highly by Blues boss Pep Clotet and he says the club have not even discussed selling him in January.

The two clubs are understood to be a little way apart in their negotiations, with Watford not willing to match Birmingham’s asking price.