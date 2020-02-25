Watford have told in-form striker they want him for next season

Watford have told their in-form Colombian striker Luis Suarez, who has been banging in the goals for Real Zaragoza, that they want him next season.

El Periodico de Aragon claims the Hornets have informed the 22-year-old striker that he will be part of the squad at Vicarage Road next season.

Suarez signed for Watford in the summer of 2017 after coming through the ranks with Leones in his homeland of Colombia.

Watford spotted his potential but, because he did not qualify for a work permit, Suarez was sent on loan to Granada B, Valladolid B, Gimnastic de Tarragona and Zaragoza – where he has had his most productive spell.

However, having sworn allegiance to the Spanish flag earlier this season, he now has an EU passport, which gives Watford only a short window to get him on board ahead of the Brexit transition period closing later this year.

It is reported that Watford officials have already started talks to improve and extend the striker’s contract, which ends in 2022.

The Spanish newspaper report that the only thing that jeopardises ‘The Colombian battering ram’s’ move to England would be if Watford were relegated and he vetoed the switch himself.

Getafe are understood to be sniffing around Suarez, who has scored 16 Segunda Division goals for Real Zaragoza.

Last week, he said: “I certainly feel prepared to play in one of the top leagues in Europe after this season. Premier League, La Liga, Serie A or Bundesliga, I am confident I am ready for that move in the summer.”

The report states that Zaragoza are currently paying all of Suarez’s 300,000 euros salary, which equates to less than £6,000 per week.

That figure would make him one of the lowest-paid on the senior squad at Vicarage Road and the newspaper state that ‘the economic improvement of his renewal with Watford would be considerable’.

His 16 goals in 27 games for Real Zaragoza puts him on course to finish the campaign with around 23 or 24 and only 16 players in the entire 87-year history of the club have managed more in a single campaign.