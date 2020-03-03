Foster laid back on Watford future amid Tottenham links

Ben Foster says he's not concerned about the lack of movement on contract talks with Watford but has denied claims he could go to Tottenham this summer.

The 36-year-old has spent the last 18 months at Vicarage Road having re-joined the Hornets on a two-year deal in the summer of 2018.

It is understood the contract Foster signed has the option for another 12 months in it but as yet that clause has yet to be exercised, meaning the ex-Manchester United and West Brom shot stopper is heading towards the open market as it stands.

Although he’s coming towards the end of his career, Foster is unlikely to be short of options were he to become a free agent having been one of Watford’s standout performers since his return to the club.

Despite the Hertfordshire outfit’s struggles down at the wrong end of the table this season, Foster has managed to keep nine clean sheets, the joint-third highest total in the Premier League, including keeping out Liverpool at the weekend.

That is two more shut outs than Foster managed last season, while he’s also made 87 saves in total, keeping Watford in several matches this term.

Recent reports in The Sun had suggested that Tottenham were keeping a close eye on Foster’s situation as Spurs boss Jose Mourinho looks to recruit a high-quality back-up for current No.1 Hugo Lloris this summer.

Foster has now denied the possibility of him moving to north London, calling the links to Spurs “paper talk” and insisting he won’t be issuing any come and get me pleas to clubs.

The English shot-stopper says he remains focused on life at Watford for now and is not panicking over the lack of negotiations regarding a new contract thus far.

“It’s the first time in my whole career that I’ve actually been out of contract at the end of the season, and I don’t really know what to make of it,” he told talkSPORT.

“I’m enjoying it, not because I’m trying to leave Watford, that’s not even an option and I can categorically say I’ve had no contact form anybody else, but I think it opens your options and gives you a bit of freedom.”