Watford star Kabasele refusing to give up on Euro 2020

Watford centre-back Christian Kabasele has refused to give up on his place in Belgium's Euro 2020 squad after helping the club climb out of the bottom three.

The Belgium international has started 10 of the last 13 games under Nigel Pearson, making the centre-back role his own after a frustrating few months.

Former boss Quique Sanchez Flores decided to overlook him during his short spell in charge, but the 29-year-old is backing playing his part at Vicarage Road.

He played alongside Craig Cathcart in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Liverpool and the duo impressed as they kept Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane quiet.

Pearson’s men won their first Premier League game in five attempts, but while results were not going their way, Watford had produced some spirited performances.

Kabasele’s immediate plans are to help the club avoid relegation and Saturday’s win has gone a long way to aiding them in doing that.

Watford are now 17th in the table, but only goal difference separates them and 18th-placed Bournemouth.

Kabasele is also looking to catch the eye of Roberto Martinez before the season is out and he believes he can still earn a spot in the squad for this summer’s European Championships.

He told DH’s ‘Le Grand Debrief’: “I still believe in it. I might have a bit less chance than another, but if I keep putting in performances like the one on Saturday, I have every chance of being there.

“Maybe I’m penalised a bit by the club’s position and the fact Watford have let in a lot of goals, but it’s that type of game, the ones I call my Champions League games, against teams in the top six, that’s when you have to perform and show that despite the club’s standing, as an individual, I’m having good games”.

Kabasele’s last cap came in November 2017 when he played in the 1-0 friendly win over Japan. Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Thomas Vermaelen and Dedryck Boyata are Martinez’s other options at centre half.