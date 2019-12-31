Bilic to get winger signed but unsure over Diangana future

West Bromwich Albion are set to turn Matheus Pereira’s loan deal into a permanent transfer during the January transfer window.

Baggies boss Slaven Bilic says the Brazilian has earned his move with a series of super performances in the first half of the season.

The 23-year-old moved to the Hawthorns on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon over the summer and has since dazzled in the Championship with 10 assists and five goals.

Bilic, whose side relinquished top spot in the table at the weekend when they were beaten at home by Middlesbrough, intends to activate an option the club have to sign the winger permanently as soon as the January transfer window opens.

“It should happen as he likes it here, he loves it here,” Bilic said. “He has found himself here and is feeling very important.

“We love him, he loves us. He is important to us, we are important to him.”

But Bilic is unsure about what will happen with Grady Diangana, who is on a season-long loan from West Ham.

The 21-year-old is expected to miss the New Year’s Day top-of-the-table Championship clash against Leeds because of injury.

So he could already have played his last game for the Baggies, particularly if new Hammers boss David Moyes recalls him following his appointment at the London Stadium.

Although Bilic would dearly love to keep the attacking midfielder at the club, he admits he is powerless to prevent West Ham taking him back to London.

“For someone so young he’s quickly become a major player in a team challenging for a massive prize,” Bilic added.

“To feel that pressure and cope with it is something amazing – it’s great for him and it’s good for us.

“We don’t know what will happen but hopefully he will stay. It is out of our hands but we are trying our best.”