Hammers locked in ‘Gabigol’ battle

West Ham United

Share







West Ham United are reportedly keen to acquire the services of Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa but face stiff competition from South America.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side, who are looking to bolster their attacking options as they aim to fight their way out of a relegation scrap, believe bringing in the Brazilian could spell an end to their strike woes. Sebastian Haller was brought in from Eintracht Frankfurt for £45m over the summer, but the French frontman has only found the net five times in the Premier League.

The Hammers are only three places off the drop with just nineteen goals from seventeen games, but Barbosa – loaned back to his homeland by the Nerazzurri – hit 25 goals in twenty-nine league games for Flamengo this year.

The striker was the hero for the Brazilian outfit in the Copa Libertadores final as he struck both goals in the 2-1 victory over River Plate.

If the 23-year-old – affectionately nickname ‘Gabigol’ – is to wind up in East London, West Ham will have to act fast; Flamengo president Rodolfo Landim has claimed an agreement for a permanent deal between the Brazilian club and Inter is already in place. With discussions over personal terms on hold until the end of the Club World Cup, the ball is in Barbosa’s court.

If the Hammers can tempt Gabigol with a move to the Premier League, they may well be able to grab their man from under Flamengo’s nose, although Crystal Palace are also understood to be considering a move.

Also on West Ham’s January radar is Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic. A teammate of Haller at Frankfurt, the Serb signed for Real Madrid in a £54 million deal in July but has only netted once in fifteen appearances for Los Blancos. Boss Zinedine Zidane is understood to be encouraging a loan exit for the 21-year-old, who struck twenty-seven times last campaign for his German side.

If Jovic and Haller can replicate the form that saw them lead Eintracht to the semi-finals of the Europa League, West Ham might just find an escape route from the scrap for survival.