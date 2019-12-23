Pellegrini facing anxious wait over Hammers duo

West Ham United

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is hoping to have Lukasz Fabianski and David Martin available over the festive period.

The Hammers have suffered without Fabianski for the majority of the 2019-20 season, but he is closing in on a return.

Fabianski hasn’t featured since limping out of the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on September 28 with a hip injury.

Summer signing Roberto Jimenez replaced the Pole in that clash and he went on to make a further six league appearances.

They lost five and drew one with Roberto between the sticks, failing to keep a single clean sheet, with the keeper at fault for five goals.

It wasn’t a surprise when Pellegrini opted to drop the 33-year-old in favour of fellow summer addition Martin.

Third-choice stopper Martin, who left Millwall upon the expiration of his deal, came in to make his debut against Chelsea on November 30.

Martin helped West Ham to earn a first clean sheet in seven league matches as they ran out 1-0 winners at Stamford Bridge.

Hammers fans welcomed Martin’s promotion to the starting XI as the much-maligned Roberto dropped to the bench.

Reports over recent weeks have suggested Fabianski could be back over the Christmas period, having returned to training, but Pellegrini is reluctant to throw him in too soon.

But Martin is also understood to be struggling with a muscle problem and the Chilean is facing an anxious wait for news ahead of their Boxing Day trip to Crystal Palace.

Pellegrini said: “Both of them are recovering. We will see in the next day what happens with which of them is able to play. Neither Lukasz or David are able to play two games in 48 hours. Both of them have muscle problems, and we will see what happens.

“Both of them could be missing, both of them could be playing, we will see. These two days will be very important to have the medical decision, the players’ decision and of course, mine.”