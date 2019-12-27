Why delay the inevitable?

West Ham United

Reports claim Manuel Pellegrini has two games to save his West Ham job but surely the board already know his fate?

The Hammers’ 2-1 Boxing Day defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park has left them just one place and one point above the Premier League relegation zone, albeit with a game in hand.

Two wins from 11 top-flight matches mean the East End outfit are in the thick of a relegation battle, while they face a tough test on Saturday when Leicester City visit the London Stadium.

Bournemouth will be the visitors on New Year’s Day and, unless there is a significant improvement in results in those two games, it seems inevitable the Chilean tactician will be on his way.

Similar rumours were doing the rounds during a seven-game winless run before the capital outfit managed to pull off a 1-0 triumph over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on November 30.

Following subsequent losses to Wolves and Arsenal, it seemed that he would be jettisoned until his charges beat Southampton by the same scoreline at St Mary’s on December 14.

The South American has received a stay of execution but the writing is surely on the wall.

If the reports about having to win the next couple of games are true, the club’s hierarchy need to take a long, hard look at themselves and the strategy they are adopting.

What can Pellegrini possibly do in two games that all connected with the club do not know already?

The Hammers might take four or six points but it would not alter the fact they have been woeful for most of the campaign, while a glance at the season as whole suggests the odd win is usually followed by poor results.

Pellegrini’s appointment in May 2018 polarised opinion among the fans, with many happy to have a Premier League-winning manager at the helm.

However, there were others who suggested that lifting the trophy at a club with Manchester City’s resources is no indicator as to how he might fare back among the mere mortals.

At 66, the former Real Madrid coach is in the twilight years of his career and it may be West Ham look for a younger man to step in if he is shown the exit door early in the new year.

It would make sense to make the decision sooner rather than later, with any new manager then able to bring in a few new faces before the winter window closes.