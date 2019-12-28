Hammers sack Pellegrini

West Ham have parted company with boss Manuel Pellegrini following Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Leicester.

Pellegrini was appointed by the Hammers in the summer of 2018 on a three-year deal, returning to the Premier League having previously guided Manchester City to the title in 2013-14.

The Chilean led the club to 10th in his sole season in charge but his team have struggled this time around and the loss to the Foxes leaves them 17th in the table.

West Ham were fifth in September following their 2-0 win over Manchester United but struggled following the injury to goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, with neither Roberto Jimenez nor David Martin convincing between the sticks.

Fabianski was absent as the club drifted towards the bottom three but 1-0 wins at both Chelsea and Southampton generated hope of a revival.

However, that win over the Red Devils was the last time the East Londoners tasted success in Stratford and Saturday’s final whistle was greeted by boos from those who decided to stay on.

“It is with great disappointment that we’ve had to make this decision,” joint-chairman David Sullivan said in a statement on the club’s website. “It has become clear that a change is required to get the club back on track in line with our ambitions this season.

“We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal.”

Pellegrini twice broke the club’s transfer record, signing Felipe Anderson from Lazio in 2018 for £36m before splashing out £45m on French striker Sebastien Haller in the summer.

The 66-year-old spent a total of £155m during his 18 months in charge but that was only good enough to win 24 of his 64 games in the dugout and had been under pressure for some time.

Although no announcement has been made, former Hammers boss David Moyes is expected to be placed in charge until the summer.

The Scot was succeeded by Pellegrini in May 2018 after taking over from Slaven Bilic the previous November and could be on hand for the New Year’s Day visit of 16th place Bournemouth.