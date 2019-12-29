Top five contenders for the Hammers job

West Ham United are in the hunt for a new manager after finally losing patience with Manuel Pellegrini and there are some old and new names in the frame.

The powers that be at the London Stadium have decided enough is enough with the Hammers sitting just a point above the relegation zone following another defeat against Leicester City.

Joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold now need yet another manager in the hope whoever it may be can get their expensively assembled squad heading in the right direction.

So who could they turn to this time. Here are the main contenders.

David Moyes

According the all the latest reports, the Scot is one of the frontrunners and could be in line for a surprise return to the club.

Moyes saved the Hammers from relegation when he replaced Slaven Bilic in November 2017, but was not given an extension to his short-term contract and Pellegrini took over.

With West Ham back in trouble, he could be asked to do the job again, but this time on a more long-term contract after guiding them to 13th in his previous spell.

Rafael Benitez.

The Spaniard recently admitted he came close to taking the West Ham job before Real Madrid came knocking and he opted for the Bernabeu instead.

He is currently in charge of Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang and has revealed how happy he is with that project. However the chance to return to the Premier League could be too tempting to turn down if West Ham make a move.

The former Liverpool, Newcastle and Inter Milan boss is tied to a two-and-a-half year deal in China, and it could be a lengthy and costly process to lure him away. Something which could deter Sullivan and Gold.

Eddie Howe

Howe has worked wonders during his two spells with Bournemouth and many believe it is only a matter of time before he takes on a job at a so-called bigger club.

It has been suggested that Howe is in need of a fresh challenge as the Cherries have had a tough season, and the Hammers job would certainly offer him that.

Still a big question mark over whether he could be lured away.

Lee Bowyer

Bowyer continues to be linked with every job that comes up following an impressive spell in charge of Charlton, and is another destined for a bigger job.

Would be a big gamble but is a former player and could be a popular one with the fans.

Chris Hughton

Hughton is holding out for a Premier League job after being somewhat harshly axed by Brighton at the end of the season. Is a free agent and would be a cheap and straightforward option for the Hammers.