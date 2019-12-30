Excitement the aim for returning Moyes

West Ham United

Share







David Moyes says his goal is to "excite the fans" after returning for a second spell in charge of West Ham.

Moyes was let go by the Hammers in May 2018, a move that was questioned after guiding the team away from relegation danger and finishing the season 13th.

Replacement Manuel Pellegrini was brought in to install the longed-for ‘West Ham way’ of playing, but failed to do so and was sacked on Saturday evening following the 2-1 defeat to Leicester with the club 17th in the Premier League.

Following his return on Sunday evening, getting the Hammers fans onside will be essential for the Scot, with their last home win coming on September 22.

Cast aside for being seen as dour and pragmatic, the club’s owners now feel he is the right man for the job and he has confirmed there are clauses to extend his initial 18-month contract.

Having set his team up to defend first time round, the former Everton and Manchester United boss is now planning to attack the opposition, arguing that possession is no longer “seen as the key to winning games”.

Straight to work. pic.twitter.com/6W0jg44kYY — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 30, 2019

Instead, he insists it is about time the supporters started having something to look forward to again.

“We want to see more attacking football and see excitement,” he told reporters. “The biggest thing I want my teams to do is excite the fans.

“I’ve loved the fans to go away and feel that at the end of the game.”

Moyes also used Monday’s press conference to confirm Alan Irvine will be his assistant at the London Stadium, having fulfilled the same post at Everton.

Stuart Pearce is also being sounded out about a return after being part of the staff during the 2017-18 campaign.

Bournemouth, a point and a place above the Hammers, are West Ham’s next opponents when they make the trip to Stratford on New Year’s Day.