Why have the Hammers gone back to Moyes?

West Ham United

Share







David Moyes is back at West Ham United for a second spell as the new direction the owners wanted to head in, hit a dead end.

But the question remains, is going back to the Scot a good idea or not.

The Hammers have opted to bring Moyes back to the club to replace Manuel Pellegrini, who was sacked following the 2-1 defeat against Leicester City on Saturday.

They have handed him an 18-month contract, despite thinking he was not the man for the job long-term at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Moyes had just steadied the ship following the departure of Slaven Bilic in November 2017, guiding the club out of the relegation places and up to the 13th in the Premier League table.

However joint-chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan opted against extending his short-term deal and went with Pellegrini instead as they wanted to ‘go in a different direction’.

That has not gone entirely to plan and despite a whole host of names, including Rafael Benitez, Eddie Howe and Chris Hughton being linked, the Hammers have opted to go back to Moyes.

Moyes said he feels like he has unfinished business at the London Stadium and is looking forward to having another bite of the cherry and now the powers that be believe he could be the man for the job after all.

First and foremost, the aim will be to get the wins needed to move the Hammers well away from the relegation zone, before aiming for the top six.

That was the original plan for the season after Pellegrini spent big in the summer, and Moyes will now have the job of getting the best out of the expensively assembled squad.

David Moyes has signed an 18-month deal and begins work immediately ahead of the New Year’s Day fixture with AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium.https://t.co/AS5yWnXVwU — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 29, 2019

The pressure will be on almost immediately and he will need to improve on the 29percent win ratio he had during his last spell at the club, especially considering the players he now has.

However it is a challenge he is relishing.

“I’m feeling very proud that I’m back here at West Ham, but more importantly I’ll be looking to see what I can do, what I can make improvements to and how we can get some wins with the players,” Moyes said.

“I do believe that the squad of players I’ve got here is a better squad of players than when I took over before, so I am looking forward to working with them.”

His first game in charge will be against Bournemouth at the London Stadium on New Year’s Day and it is already being billed as a game he needs to win.

The Hammers sit just one point and one place above the relegation zone, with Bournemouth just above them. Not much separates the sides in the bottom half and a couple of good results could see them soon climbing the table.

Moyes has been there and done it before and could do it again, but there is still a question mark over whether he is the man to take them where they want to go in the long-term. Hence the decision to hand him an 18-month deal.

He will have to prove he has what it takes, but the first job is results and climbing the table.