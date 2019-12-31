Moyes issues Hammers warning

West Ham United

Share







David Moyes has revealed he has no qualms about taking a hard disciplinary line approach following his return to the position of West Ham manager.

Moyes has agreed an 18-month deal to return as Hammers manager, 18 months after owners David Sullivan and David Gold showed him the door despite the Scot saving them from relegation.

Sullivan and Gold turned to Manuel Pellegrini instead but, after a run of nine wins in 12 matches and with West Ham in trouble again, the Chilean was sacked and Moyes got the call.

With echoes of the situation Moyes inherited from Slaven Bilic in November 2017, the former Manchester United boss admits that instilling discipline in his expensively-assembled squad will one of his first priorities.

“I’ve come in today and it feels a bit like deja vu,” Moyes admitted. “I actually thought that I had got rid of some of those things and we’d got to a bit where – there was quite a bit of non-negotiable ‘you’re doing the work’.

“But I feel I might have to go back to the start and say ‘we’re back to here’, and I’d have liked to have come in with a new message.

“Discipline, I’d have said, was probably one of the biggest jobs I had when I came in last time. I had to make sure there was zero tolerance. There can only be certain limits with what you can do but it looks like I am going back to that level and saying ‘this is how it is going to be’.”

David Moyes gets to work at Rush Green ⚒ — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 30, 2019

Moyes, who was previously linked with a return to former club Everton, will be hoping to make a flying start to his second spell at the London Stadium when the Scot sees his side face Bournemouth in the Premier League on New Year’s Day.