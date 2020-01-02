Moyes credits players for winning start

West Ham United

David Moyes' second spell in charge of West Ham could hardly have got off to a better start and he was keen to hand all the credit to his players.

Moyes was reappointed West Ham manager on Sunday following the club’s decision to part ways with Manuel Pellegrini.

He could hardly have enjoyed a better start after the Hammers claimed a 4-0 victory over fellow strugglers Bournemouth at the London Stadium on New Year’s Day.

A brace from captain Mark Noble and further strikes by Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson secured the east Londoners only their third victory in 15 games across all competitions, and the result also helped Moyes endear himself to the home support, who had handed him a lukewarm reception ahead of kick-off.

However, the former Everton and Manchester United boss refused to accept too much credit for the result and was instead keen to offer up the plaudits to his players.

“I don’t think I could have had a better start,” the 56-year-old told reporters. ” But I can’t take the credit, the players take the credit with their attitude and commitment, it felt as if they could give the supporters something. They played really well.”

Moyes was particularly pleased to see Brazil international Anderson get on the scoresheet for the first time this season.

The 26-year-old’s performances have been questioned and Moyes revealed he kept his instructions simple prior to kick-off.

“I’d been asking him if he’s a Brazilian. Brazilians score goals, Brazilians make the difference, they do stuff that makes us all excited,” Moyes added. “All I’d said to him was ‘give us a Brazilian goal’. And to be fair to him, he did.”

West Ham will now turn their attention to the FA Cup. They head to the Priestfield Stadium to take on League One Gillingham in the third round of the competition on Sunday.