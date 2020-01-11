Moyes blasts VAR after equaliser ruled out

West Ham boss David Moyes insisted VAR got it wrong after the technology denied his team a last-gasp equaliser against Sheffield United.

The Hammers were trailing to Oliver McBurnie’s goal at the start of the second half, but they, and most observers, thought they had snatched a draw deep into injury time – only for it to be denied.

Winger Robert Snodgrass looked to have made it 1-1 when he squeezed a low shot between a post and goalkeeper Dean Henderson, but replays showed that the ball had touched Declan Rice’s arm in the build up.

The VAR decision was greeted like a second goal by the Bramall Lane faithful and condemned West Ham to a first defeat under Moyes in his third game in charge.

Moyes said: “I thought it was a deserved equaliser, it looked a good goal for me.

“Declan does great, powering through the middle and does everything right – good pass and good finish. It looked a good goal.

“I’ve seen the replay and it still looks a really good goal. If you’ve played football and you’ve been there and are a football man, then it can only be a goal.”

The Boss' thoughts on tonight… pic.twitter.com/oZSIcgSSm3 — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 10, 2020

Rice himself described the disallowed goal, which was chalked off correctly under the new handball law, as a “real kick in the teeth” and questioned whether anyone reallly wanted the new system to continue.

“I just can’t get over it. I’ve not intentionally meant to handball the ball,” said the England international, before delivering a withering assessment of VAR.

“I don’t think pretty much anyone wants to have VAR in the game,” he added on Sky Sports.

The VAR call was not the first piece of bad news for West Ham on Friday night after Lukasz Fabianski suffered an injury inside the opening quarter of an hour of the match.

The Hammers goalkeeper, who only returned from a three-month absence on December 28 following hip surgery, winced in pain as he cleared the ball and immediately signalled to the bench before sitting on the ground in dismay.

He received treatment on the pitch for a couple of minutes before David Martin replaced him between the posts and the Hammers will find out on Saturday the extent of the problem.