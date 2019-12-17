Rare rest to bring the best from Jota

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jota says his side will use their rare rest period to ensure they are ready to go at the weekend.

Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham ended the Molineux-club’s 12-match unbeaten run, Spurs’ Jan Vertonghen netting late on to hand Jose Mourinho’s men all three points.

Having been knocked out of the EFL Cup last month by Aston Villa, Wolves have the midweek off and can afford to take some time to recharge their batteries before the busy Christmas week.

With their progress to the last-16 of the EFL Cup, combined with their Europa League campaign, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have hardly had time to think this season.

However, while other clubs have struggled to handle the demands of playing three times in a week, Wolves have overcome an early slump to steady the ship and are again contenders for a European finish, sitting eighth in the Premier League table.

Saturday sees them travel to 19th place Norwich City, before a tricky double-header against Manchester City and then Liverpool on December 27 and 29 respectively.

They then face bottom club Watford on New Year’s Day before kicking off their FA Cup campaign on January 4th at home to Manchester United.

Although he failed to find the net on Sunday against Tottenham, Jota had previously bagged a brace against Brighton and then a hat-trick against Besiktas.

The 23-year-old is positive over his team’s chances about bouncing back from the Spurs defeat, adding that they will be raring to go after a short rest.

“It’s not easy because we lose but are confident to go to the next one to win,” he told the club website.

“The last two games were very important to me. Unfortunately, on Sunday I couldn’t help the team scoring, but I was there doing my moves. Now, we are resting to face the next game.