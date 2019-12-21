Nuno blasts ‘absurd’ Premier League festive schedule

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Share







Nuno Espirito Santo knows Wolves have no choice but to get on with their "almost absurd" festive schedule, as he becomes the latest boss to slam the timetable.

Wolves head to relegation battlers Norwich on Saturday and host Manchester City on December 27 before playing at Liverpool just two days later, then tackling Watford on New Year’s Day.

Throw in an FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United, and there will be little downtime in the next couple of weeks, something which the boss finds ridiculous and he is not alone as Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has also hit out at the traditionally heavy fixture load.

Portuguese coach Nuno, though, maintains a quick turnaround comes with the territory as part of one of English football’s most established traditions but he still wishes he had more time for his players.

“Obviously every manager and player would like more time between the games to recover well, but this is the reality,” the Wolves boss said.

“We have mentioned this many times and it is very difficult. Sometimes it is almost absurd the hours between matches, so you just try to do it.”

Nuno maintains his side cannot take their trip to Norfolk lightly against a team which might be struggling at the wrong end of the table, but lifted by a battling draw at high-flying Leicester.

“They have good players and a very good idea of football,” the Wolves boss said.

“We have to be really focused and organised, to show the way we play and create chances.

Winger Adama Traore is expected to be available after suffering a dislocated shoulder during last weekend’s late home defeat by Tottenham, which ended Wolves’ 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Wolves head into the Christmas schedule sat in eighth spot in the Premier League, five points shy of the top four.