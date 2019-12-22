Wolves were lucky admits Nuno

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo believes his side were lucky to still be in contention before a stirring comeback saw them see off Norwich.

Norwich completely dominated the first 45 minutes, but only had the one goal, Todd Cantwell’s strike on 17 minutes to show for it.

It should have been more and they were made to pay as Wolves came roaring back to take all three points after the break, with Raul Jimenez grabbing a late winner.

The Mexican’s strike added to Romain Saiss’ equaliser as Wolves rallied following a disappointing opening 45 minutes.

The Wolves boss admitted his side were lucky to still be in the game at half-time but was delighted with the reaction they showed after the break.

Trailing 1-0 after an hour. Step up, Romain Saiss & Raul Jimenez… 🎯✌ pic.twitter.com/kpjQ0FjKR7 — Wolves (@Wolves) December 21, 2019

Nuno admits a switch of tactics at half-time did the trick and he was pleased with the way his side controlled matters from then on in.

“We press high, we created chances, we managed the game so (I’m) happy,” he said. “Not so happy with the first half, but this is the growing when you learn from your mistakes and you immediately react, that’s the growing process that we want.”

The Canaries started the game strongly and took an early lead through Cantwell. However, in the second half it was a different story as Saiss nodded home the equaliser from a Joao Moutinho cross in the 60th minute.

Following the leveller, Wolves kept pressing for a winner and were rewarded when Jimenez struck nine minutes from time.

The result saw Wolves jump up to sixth place in the table and they remain just two points off the Champions League places with the fixtures over the holiday period set to come thick and fast.

Next up for Wolves is a home clash with Manchester City on Boxing Day, before a trip to Watford on New Year’s Day.