Nuno happy to have Christmas Day off

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Share







Manager Nuno Espirito Santo feels allowing his Wolves players to spend Christmas Day with their families is the best way to prepare to face Manchester City.

While there are nine Premier League fixtures on Boxing Day, the West Midlanders will welcome Pep Guardiola’s champions to Molineux on Friday and have an extra day to prepare.

They will train on December 26 but have been given Christmas Day off by the Portuguese tactician, who believes that his charges will return to work refreshed and ready for action.

“The players will enjoy it, for sure. If you have good relationships and friendships, when you work together, you’re stronger,” he said.

Nuno has been extremely vocal in his condemnation of the Premier League’s festive fixture list, which sees the men in gold and black travel to Anfield to take on table-toppers Liverpool on Sunday before a trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford just three days later.

Wolves have enjoyed a solid first half of the season and sit sixth in the top-flight standings after 18 games.

“They are always one of the toughest opponents. I think Nuno is doing an incredible job." Pep knows 👊 https://t.co/vfaWCkLiWO — Wolves Live (@WolvesFC_latest) December 23, 2019

They have also qualified for the knockout stage of the Europa League and will face Spanish side Espanyol over two legs in February for a place in the last 16.

However, the focus at the moment is very much on trying to find a way of beating the Citizens later this week as, despite City being 11 points behind Liverpool having played a game more, Nuno knows just how good the Etihad giants are.

“It’s a fantastic team, with fantastic players and a fantastic manager,” he added. “There’s nothing more to say.”

Wolves have no new injury worries heading into the match against a City side who have hit back from defeat in the Manchester derby to beat Arsenal and high-flying Leicester City, scoring six goals and conceding just one along the way.