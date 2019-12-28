Wolves are hungry to end Reds’ unbeaten run – Jimenez

Raul Jimenez is confident that Wolves can bring an end to Liverpool's Premier League unbeaten run this season.

Jimenez and co will head to Anfield with confidence on Sunday after Friday’s stunning 3-2 comeback win over Manchester City.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side left City’s title hopes in tatters after recovering from going 2-0 down to their 10-man visitors early in the second half.

Jimenez scored the equaliser before Matt Doherty’s late winner and, ahead of the trip to the unbeaten Premier League leaders, he urged Wolves to believe they can win.

“Why not? It will be a tough game, but we know that,” said the Mexico international.

“We always fight. Against Manchester City we had the ball, but the red card (shown to goalkeeper Ederson) was another big thing for us.

“I felt we came back well and we were very happy to win the game.”

Liverpool have lost one league game in 2019 and are on a 35-game unbeaten run in the division, while Wolves’ victory over City handed the Reds a huge boost in the title race.

They are 14 points clear of third-placed City and 13 ahead of Leicester with a game in hand on both sides after Friday’s result.

Adama Traore started Wolves’ second-half comeback after Raheem Sterling’s second made it 2-0 soon after the break.

Ederson had been sent off for City after just 12 minutes for bringing down Diogo Jota, but the visitors went in front when Sterling scored the rebound after Rui Patricio saved his re-taken penalty.

Patricio initially denied Sterling from the spot but VAR ruled it needed to be taken again due to encroachment.

VAR had given the penalty after Leander Dendoncker stood on Riyad Mahrez’s foot.

It added to a tense atmosphere, but Jimenez praised Wolves’ spirit on the pitch, claiming their “heart and football” enabled them to mount their comeback.