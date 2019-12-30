‘Unwell’ Wolves striker Cutrone tipped to join Fiorentina

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fiorentina are reportedly in talks to sign Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a £12.8million permanent deal.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper, Fiorentina has already sent an official to the West Midlands to negotiate Cutrone’s return to Italy.

Wolves are understood to want 20 million euros for the 21-year-old forward, which would repay the club’s summer investment of 18 million plus bonuses when Cutrone arrived from AC Milan.

But Fiorentina are trying to lower the fee to 15 million and, ideally, would like to take Cutrone on loan initially, but with the right to sign him permanently for an agreed fee in the summer.

La Viola would reportedly be prepared to agree to a £12.8million fee dependent on the number of appearances Cutrone made during the initial loan spell.

And it is claimed they are ready to offload Brazilian striker Pedro to finance the move and make room in the squad for the Italian’s arrival.

Dalla Spagna: anche una big della Liga su Piatek e Cutrone – https://t.co/rDlwxppfBG pic.twitter.com/x0f40x8nEu — Violanews Fiorentina (@violanews) December 30, 2019

Sky Sport Italia believe the forward, who was omitted from the Wolves squad to face Liverpool on Sunday, should be able to make his return to Serie A imminently.

Cutrone was said to have felt ‘unwell’ after initially being named by Nuno Espirito Santo among the substitutes for the match at Anfield, which Wolves lost 1-0.

The Italian decamped to Wolverhampton in June after the club paid AC Milan approximately £15.3million to sign the striker with a further £3.4million due in bonuses.

He has scored three goals and provided four assists for Wolves in 24 matches this season.

Last month, his agent Donato Orgnoni insisted reports linking his client with an early exit from Molineux were completely false.

“We’ve never thought of leaving Wolves,” said Orgnoni. “I don’t understand why certain news comes out. He remains in England one hundred per cent.”