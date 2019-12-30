VAR calls continue to puzzle Coady

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Share







Wolves captain Conor Coady has slammed the video assistant referee following Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Coady and his side lost away from home for the first time in the league since September 1 at Anfield, Sadio Mane scoring the only goal.

However, there was controversy about the goal, with Adam Lallana appearing to use his arm to divert Virgil van Dijk’s exquisite long ball to the Senegalese who finished with aplomb.

A handball check on the moment Van Dijk controlled the ball was also made, adding further confusion to the situation.

Referee Anthony Taylor immediately ruled the strike out but the VAR intervened, giving the goal the green light, much to the frustration of the visitors.

Their ire was further stoked soon after when Neto had an equaliser ruled out for a marginal offside call against wing-back Jonny Castro.

Following another weekend of VAR controversy across the Premier League, fresh calls for changes to the rules have been made.

Coady would probably be right behind any alterations judging by his reaction on Sunday.

Having come through the Liverpool academy, playing at Anfield is always special for the Wolves skipper but his latest return appears somewhat marred by the VAR controversy.

The 26-year-old has described the process as “confusing”, especially as players do not have the chance to quiz officials as to why certain decisions are made.

“We feel massively hard done by and I can’t get my head around it. For me, it is not working,” Coady said.

“Some people are saying it gets the right decision, but we’re the players on the pitch and it doesn’t feel right to me.

“It is still confusing, I can’t get my head around it. You don’t get answers on the pitch.”

Wolves are next in action on Wednesday for their New Year’s Day trip to improving Watford. They then take on Manchester United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, having twice beaten the Red Devils at Molineux last term.