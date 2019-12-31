Nuno eyes January additions

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to add to his squad during the January transfer window.

It has been a successful first half of the season for Wolves as they not only sit seventh in the Premier League standings, but they have also negotiated their way through to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

However, Nuno’s relatively small squad has been tested by the number of games they have had to play so far this season, with Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Liverpool being their 34th match of the campaign already.

The Portuguese coach knows there have been a lot of demands placed on his players and he is hopeful of supplementing the squad during the winter transfer window.

“I truly believe there is a lot of space to improve because the way we do things, we have a very small squad,” Nuno told reporters.

“The players involved are basically the same as we had last season so if we can improve our performance and at the same time, now that the transfer window is open, try to bring things the team clearly needs – different characteristics – there is a lot of space to improve.”

Wolves did spend big during the summer, with Raul Jimenez (£30million) and Leander Dendoncker (£12million) completing permanent moves to Molineux following successful loan spells, while Patrick Cutrone (£23million) joined from AC Milan.

However, it appears more funds will be made available and Wolves have been linked with a number of players, including Salzburg forward Hee-Chan Hwang, who impressed in the Champions League for the Austrian club this season.

Wolves will have to turn their attention back to matters on the pitch on New Year’s Day when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on an improving Watford side.