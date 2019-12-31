Premier League’s most improved players of 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers

As the calendar year draws to a close we have taken a look back at which Premier League players have improved the most over the last 12 months.

Adama Traore – Wolves

Traore was nothing more than a bit-part player at Molineux last season, making just eight Premier League starts, while prior to joining Wolves he also endured frustratingly underwhelming spells at Middlesbrough and Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old always had pace and power, but too often his end product was not of the required standard.

However, something appears to have clicked with Traore this season, with perhaps a watershed moment coming as he scored both goals in Wolves’ 2-0 victory at Manchester City in October.

The former Barcelona youngster has thrived as both a wing-back and as part of the forward line this term, while his form has also seen him linked with a move to Real Madrid, a far cry from 12 months ago when he looked like being an expensive flop.

Danny Ings – Southampton

It feels like we have seen the second coming of Southampton striker Ings this season, as he has rediscovered his goalscoring touch after a number of barren seasons that have also been disrupted by injuries.

There wasn’t much fanfare when Saints made the 27-year-old’s loan move from Liverpool permanent during the summer, but he has already surpassed his best goalscoring season in the top-flight – netting half of his side’s 24 league goals.

It certainly feels as if Ings is almost single-handedly spearheading Southampton’s bid for survival and his form arguably should see him earn an England recall in the New Year.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – Everton

Another player that is enjoying his best goalscoring season is Toffees forward Calvert-Lewin, who has netted eight league goals and appears to have established himself as the man to lead the line at Goodison Park.

Calvert-Lewin’s improvement really gathered pace under interim Everton boss Duncan Ferguson and has continued since Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival on Merseyside, as he has scored all three of Everton’s goals under the Italian.

The 22-year-old has always been good in the air and works harder than most in the final third, but now that he has added goals to his game he appears to have kicked on to a new level.

Caglar Soyuncu – Leicester

Turkey defender Soyuncu could hardly even be considered a bit-part player at Leicester last season, as he started just four league games, but he has certainly seized his chance this term following the departure of Harry Maguire.

The 23-year-old has formed a fierce partnership alongside Jonny Evans at the heart of the Foxes defence, playing a major role in the club’s rise to second in the Premier League standings heading into 2020.

Soyuncu’s heading ability makes him a threat in both penalty areas and his meteoric rise is already seeing him be strongly linked with a move to Manchester City, while this time last year it would have been more likely to see Coventry City showing an interest in his services.

Dan Burn – Brighton

When Graham Potter succeeded Chris Hughton as Brighton manager during the summer everyone knew that he would bring with him an attractive brand of football, although not many would have been expecting that to incorporate playing 6 foot 7 inch Dan Burn at left-back.

Burn spent the first half of last season on loan at Championship club Wigan and then failed to make a league appearance upon his return to The Amex.

However, the 27-year-old has been an ever-present this term in his new position and must surely hold the accolade as the tallest full-back in Premier League history.

The converted centre-back certainly looks at home down the left and has shown an appetite for overlapping and getting quality crosses into the box.

He may not be a conventional left-back, but Burn is not only now an established Premier League player, but also one of the first names on the Brighton team-sheet.