Wolves out to lay cup ghost

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Share







Boss Nuno Espirito Santo admits Wolves needed time to grieve after last season's FA Cup heartbreak where they lost in the semi-final.

Wolves will be out for redemption when they host Manchester United in the third round on Saturday, 10 months on from their semi-final collapse when they blew a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Watford after extra time at Wembley, and in so doing missed out on their first FA Cup final since 1960.

They knocked United out in the quarter-finals en route to the last four in 2018-19 and will be looking to repeat the trick on Saturday, but head coach Nuno revealed it took time for the squad to get over their exit.

“We overcame that. It was only a couple of days of grief. It was very sad,” he said. “You need to grieve, after the defeat we played at Southampton and didn’t perform well, one thing that happens in life is you go low and then you stand up and fight again. This is us.”

Sitting comfortably in the Premier League,the FA Cup offers a real opportunity for the side to go and win a trophy but a small first-team squad may hinder them.

Wolves are without Diogo Jota with a dead leg against United and will send loanee Jesus Vallejo back to Real Madrid this month after he failed to make an impact.

Losing Vallejo stretches an already thin squad and Nuno wants new additions in January.

He said: “We need players. Now I think is the right moment to start working on that. The transfer window gives you the chance to bring things that can improve you. That’s what I’m looking at.”