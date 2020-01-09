Wolves enter Cunha race as Leipzig look to offload Brazilian

RB Leipzig's Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha has emerged as a January transfer target for Wolves.

Cunha has been made available for transfer this month and Wolves are the latest club to enquire about a deal, with the forward set to be available should any club fork out the reported £17million asking price.

The 20-year-old can play out wide or centrally and, while he has yet to score this season, he was impressive in front of goal last term, managing nine goals in all competitions, and he may be the latest talent to leave Leipzig if the deal is right this month.

It was thought in December that the youngster would be allowed to go out on loan this month and French clubs Nantes and St Etienne were seen as favourites to sign him, with St Etienne holding talks over a deal.

However, it now appears he could be set to move on permanently and the Brazil Under-23 international is in demand.

Wolves’ Premier League rivals Brighton have also been credited with an interest, while other clubs in Germany and Italy are believed to have scouted Cunha.

Nuno Espirito Santo is after reinforcements this month and may yet lose Patrick Cutrone, so will need a replacement. It looked like the forward was set to return to Italy and join Fiorentina but it emerged yesterday that talks had broken down although he could still move on if the deal is revived over the next few weeks.

The former FC Sion man shot to prominence last season when one of his goals against Bayer Leverkusen was shortlisted for the 2019 FIFA Puskas award – given to the scorer of the best goal of the season. The forward got past Leverkusen defender Wendell with a brilliant improvised turn before chipping onrushing goalkeeper Lucas Hradecky.

Cunha is under contract at Leipzig until 2023 after joining from Swiss outfit Sion in summer 2018.