Campana has ‘play me’ message for Nuno after joining Wolves

The 19-year-old has joined Nuno Espirito Santo’s side after his contract expired at Barcelona SC in his homeland and the youngster is ready to embrace his new challenge in England.

Campana has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal and believes he can impress in the first-team as soon as possible.

He told the club’s website: “I am very glad to be here, and I am waiting and counting down the days to play at the stadium for the amazing fans that you have. My goal is to earn my place on the pitch and to try to play in every game. I want to do my job, which is to score goals, to play well and be a team player to help the team win – as that is what we all want to happen.”

Campana made just 21 senior appearances for Barcelona SC, scoring four goals and registering three assists, but is adamant he’s ready to handle the inevitable step up that will come with playing in the Premier League when he is handed his debut.

He added: “It will be fine. I trust myself and my abilities. I know I have what it takes to be here and, as I said, I am counting down the days. I’m hugely excited to be at the stadium, and I am sure everything will be ok.”

Wolves expect the teenager to compete for a place in Nuno’s squad although he’s unlikely to be involved in Thursday’s game against league leaders Liverpool.

Despite believing he’s ready to play straight away, Nuno may decide to give him a settling in period in the West Midlands although the youngster should come into contention for the upcoming games against Manchester United (February 1) and Leicester (February 14).

Campana, who has four senior Ecuador caps, was the top scorer at the South American Under-20 Championship last year when he helped his team win the tournament.