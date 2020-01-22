Wolves have the weapons to end Liverpool’s unbeaten run

Liverpool are likely to face one of their toughest tests of the season when they put their unbeaten Premier League record on the line at Wolves on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp has masterminded Liverpool’s seemingly unstoppable march towards a first title of the Premier League era, with the Reds having won 21 and drawn one of their 22 top-flight games this term, with their last defeat in the division coming against Manchester City over 12 months and 39 games ago.

If anything, Liverpool seem to have improved over recent weeks, as they are on a 13-match winning run and have not even conceded a goal in any of their last seven games.

That run includes a 1-0 victory over Wolves at Anfield last month, although that was certainly one of their narrower wins of late given the visitors had a Pedro Neto goal ruled out by VAR for the narrowest of offsides against Jonny.

Thursday’s trip to Molineux could prove even tougher for Liverpool, particularly as Wolves won the last meeting between the two sides at the venue as they triumphed 2-1 in last season’s FA Cup thanks to goals from Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have also proven since returning to the top-flight on 2018 that they do not care for reputation, as they have already done the league double over Manchester City this season, while they have also taken points off the likes Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United on a regular basis.

Wolves also have plenty of firepower that could hurt even Liverpool’s watertight defence, with Mexican striker Jimenez having taken his tally for the season across all competitions to 19 following his brace in last weekend’s 3-2 win at Southampton.

Adama Traore is arguably the fastest, strongest and most improved player in the Premier League this season, with his ability to provide an end product having taken him to the next level.

The emergence of teenager Neto over recent months has also been a major positive for Wolves, while Diogo Jota could return from injury on Thursday to add even more firepower to their frontline.

"We have good news. Diogo is back integrated with the team, Boly also."

Wolves also have a lot to play for heading into the fixture, as Chelsea’s failure to beat Arsenal on Tuesday means Nuno’s side can move to within three points of the top-four with a victory on Thursday.

That extra motivation, coupled with their desire for revenge following their controversial defeat at Anfield, means Wolves could seriously derail Liverpool’s perfect season and end any hope of Klopp’s side going through the entire league campaign unbeaten.