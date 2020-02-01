Nuno hints at first-team chances for Wolves youngsters

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo expects Leonardo Campana and a few other youngsters to challenge for first-team action.

The Molineux club signed the 19-year-old on a three-and-a-half year deal from Barcelona SC in Campana’s homeland of Ecuador earlier this month.

He is already a full Ecuador international, having managed four appearances for his country so far.

The forward will initially link up with the Wolves development squad but Nuno has indicated Campana could be handed a few chances with the senior team this season.

Nuno hasn’t been afraid to turn to his younger players this season, particularly in the Europa League, and says Campana is one of a number of development squad members pushing for a place in his first team.

“He’s [Campana’s] working well. He’s a good player and I think he’s a good option,” Nuno told the club website. “He’s a good back-up to have and a player that we want to improve and make better. This is our philosophy, try to bring players that we still believe there is space for improvement.

“The Under-23s are really important for us and our philosophy. All the players in the squad we consider different options, what is better for the future of the player.”

Nuno also brought in 17-year-old defender Nigel Lonwijk from Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven and Rochdale starlet Luke Matheson, also 17, in January.

Matheson will spend the rest of the season on loan with his hometown club in League One before heading to the Midlands in the summer.

Winger Daniel Podence arrived in a £16.9million deal from Greek outfit Olympiakos and could make his debut at Manchester United in the late Premier League kick-off on Saturday.